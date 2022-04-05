Two people accused of trying to escape custody at Preston Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged in Preston County after officers said they tried to escape custody at the Sheriff’s Department.

Officers said Matthew Hinkle, 33, of Glenarden, Maryland, was awaiting arraignment for a misdemeanor charge at the Preston County Sheriff’s Department on Monday when he reached into a jail cell and pulled out “a pack of two inch metal paper binders.”

Hinkle opened the pack and gave one to Tramella Copeland, 40, of Washington, DC, while retaining one in his possession, according to the criminal complaint.

The report says officers saw Hinkle trying to hide the metal clip in his hand before ordering him to throw the clip away, which officers said he did.

Within a few seconds, officers heard a metal object hitting the floor and saw Copeland hiding her leg and leg shackle under a blanket where she was attempting to release the shackle with the clip Hinkle gave her.

Hinkle and Copeland have both been charged with attempted escape. Both are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on an $8,000 bond each.

