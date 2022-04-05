Advertisement

Two people accused of trying to escape custody at Preston Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Two people have been charged in Preston County after officers said they tried to escape custody at the Sheriff’s Department.
Matthew Hinkle and Tramella Copeland
Matthew Hinkle and Tramella Copeland(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged in Preston County after officers said they tried to escape custody at the Sheriff’s Department.

Officers said Matthew Hinkle, 33, of Glenarden, Maryland, was awaiting arraignment for a misdemeanor charge at the Preston County Sheriff’s Department on Monday when he reached into a jail cell and pulled out “a pack of two inch metal paper binders.”

Hinkle opened the pack and gave one to Tramella Copeland, 40, of Washington, DC, while retaining one in his possession, according to the criminal complaint.

The report says officers saw Hinkle trying to hide the metal clip in his hand before ordering him to throw the clip away, which officers said he did.

Within a few seconds, officers heard a metal object hitting the floor and saw Copeland hiding her leg and leg shackle under a blanket where she was attempting to release the shackle with the clip Hinkle gave her.

Hinkle and Copeland have both been charged with attempted escape. Both are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on an $8,000 bond each.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
Brian Farley
DNA from baseball caps left at the scene of a Clarksburg break-in connects man to crime
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings
Khalel Ragin
WVSP investigating a jail stabbing

Latest News

WVBA award
WDTV takes home Best TV Creative award at WVBA ceremony
Fairmont man accused of soliciting teen
Fairmont man accused of soliciting teen
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Local Woman Remains Hospitalized at Ruby Memorial as Result of Recent Accident on Interstate 79
William Kittle
Fairmont man accused of soliciting teen