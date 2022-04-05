Two women charged in shooting of teen extradited back to W.Va.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The two women charged in the shooting death of a young teen in Bluefield arrived back in Mercer County.

Nicole Brooks and Isis Wallace were arraigned in Princeton on Tuesday.

The mother and daughter were extradited from Delaware, where the two were captured after a week on the run.

The two face charged of first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment.

A judge ordered the women to be held without bond as they wait for a preliminary hearing.

However, no date has been determined for that, yet.

On Tuesday, the prosecution said they will be asking for life in prison.

