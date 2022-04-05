Advertisement

Warming up with Ritchie County Track & Field

Olivia Cress & Gus Morrison chat about their seasons & this year’s goals
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Casey Kay traveled out to Ritchie County Monday afternoon to stop by the Rebel’s Track & Field practice.

Gus Morrison is a 4x State Champion in Track and Field, though he has yet to win a team title. With the talent they have this year, he believes it is possible, “We all have that mindset already, but we all just need to come practice and work on what we need to work on to better ourselves and get the end goal of state championship.”

The Glenville State commit shattered the school record in the 400m, which has been around since 1999 in the first meet of this season.

For Olivia Cress, she is coming off a successful indoor season that lead her to a 3rd place finish at the New Balance Nike Nationals in High Jump. The WVU commit likes the balance competing at the national level, but also for the Rebels gives her, “Being in nationals, It was very very tense and it was , there was a whole lot of people there h a great environment to be there. We are in a smaller community so we have less people to come to our meets, but having that big experience and having the smaller meets I get a taste for both, which will lead me into bigger things this year.”

According to head coach Lindsey Garrett, Cress has won every event she has competed in so far this track season.

