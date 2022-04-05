Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to distributing heroin near Clarksburg playground

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Detroit woman pleaded guilty to a drug charge on Monday, officials said.

Tia Stout, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Heroin within 1000 feet of a Protected Location,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ihlenfeld said Stout admitted to working with another to distribute heroin near a playground in Clarksburg in April 2019.

Stout faces at least one year and up to 40 years of incarceration and fine of up to $2,000,000, according to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

