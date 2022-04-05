WV State Fair adds two stars to its lineup

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Country music star Walker Hayes and Christian singer Chris Tomlin have been added to the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Series.

Chris Tomlin will take the stage on Wednesday, August 17, while Walker Hayes with Special Guest Tigirlily will close out the Fair on Saturday, August 20.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. and will only be available via ETIX here or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.

“We are getting closer to finalizing our 2022 concert series, and we could not be more exited with the additions of Walker Hayes and Chris Tomlin,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Chris Tomlin is always a crowd favorite, and we can’t wait to show Walker Hayes just how awesome our state is.”

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun”, on August 11-22, 2022.

Monument Records recording artist, Walker Hayes, is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama.

His recent EP Country Stuff includes the RIAA certified Platinum smash hit “Fancy Like,” which has topped every country streaming and sales chart since its release, and has spent 8 weeks and counting at the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.

Hayes’ debut album boom., co-produced by multi-GRAMMY Award winning producer and songwriter Shane McAnally, led Billboard to praise his “personal, soul-bearing storylines; rolling rhymes; and Macklemore-like cadence,” and the Washington Post to write that “Hayes has broken into the mainstream by sounding different.”

It is estimated that 20-30 million people across the world sing one of Chris Tomlin’s songs every week in church services in nearly every language. TIME magazine heralded him as the “most often sung artist in the world” as his music has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. Along the way, Chris has scored 17 #1 one singles at radio, placed 29 top ten hits (more than any other Christian artist), sold more than nine million albums with 4.5 Billion career global streams, earned a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 27 Dove Awards, became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun”, on August 11-22, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.