Council votes in favor of a new policy for Morgantown City Council executive sessions

Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In an ethics committee meeting in early March, the group discussed a potential change to the city’s current policy on executive sessions.

City Attorney Ryan Simonton explained to the council what the proposed changes would be and how that would affect executive sessions moving forward.

“The policy would set city council’s default procedure. Treating new information discussed in an executive session as non-public and confidential and provide a process for city council to determine when and how that information could be disclosed. If they wish to do so,” Simonton said.

Some members of the council commented that they felt the council was already doing this. They said information in executive sessions was private.

However, Simonton recommended laying out the procedure in writing to ensure the policy was followed in the future.

Mayor Jennifer Selin took what the City Attorney said and gave the council an example.

“For instance property acquisitions or personnel matters it seems as though we would want to keep those confidential because that is why we are going into executive session,” she explained.

The public was not allowed in executive sessions. They never hear or have access to hearing what is discussed in those meetings.

However, the council could have the capability of making information public if they feel fit.

“But if there are items that people want to disclose. Then we agree on that, and then we would all know what we are doing,” Selin said.

The council unanimously voted in favor of this new policy.

