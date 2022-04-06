Fran Alvaro pitches 14 strikeouts, no hits in RCB’s shutout victory over North Marion softball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Fran Alvaro shut down North Marion softball in five innings on Monday night, pitching a no-hitter, and forcing 14 strikeouts.

The senior is known for her sass in the circle, and she credits her confidence as being the key to her abilities.

“Few years ago I think was going into my sophomore year you know, my dad said, when the first game comes, I want you to feel ready, not nervous you know, but ready. and ever since he said that to me It’s just stuck with me,” said Alvaro.

RCB is back on the diamond Wednesday at Buckhannon-Upshur, first pitch is set for 5 p.m.

