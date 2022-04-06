Free school lunches could come to an end

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A program launched during the pandemic that has helped feed millions of children including

many in North Central West Virginia could soon be coming to an end.

A program giving students free school lunches during the pandemic might not be around much longer.

The program which launched at the beginning of COVID allows all students to get free meals regardless of their family’s

income.

It’s helped feed an estimated 30 million children nation-wide including many in North Central West Virginia, but it’s set to

expire.

Bobbi Jo Harbert is the Director of Child Nutrition for Harrison County Schools.

She says losing the program would hurt their ability to feed students in need.

“It allows us to address the supply issues so we can make adjustments to the school menu to make substitutions,” said

Harbert

The program is set to end in June, but there’s a bill sponsored in part by Senator Joe Manchin that would extend it an

additional two summers and the 2022-2023 school year.

The bill would also allow students to continue to receive food to take home.

“The waiver would allow us to continue to send food boxes to their homes. Currently we have students who we send food

boxes to their homes that are homebound,” said Harbert

Harbert says maintaining the program is critical to ensure students receive healthy meals.

“For several programs to make sure our kids get nutritious meals. they can eat breakfast here at school. they can eat lunch. majority of our school offer an after school snack,” said Harbert

