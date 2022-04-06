Advertisement

FSU Campus Police to offer training for law enforcement

The trainings will take place on Fairmont State's campus in varying locations including the Falcon Center and Pence Hall.
Fairmont State University’s Campus Police Department will host trainings free of charge for West Virginia law enforcement officers.(Fairmont State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Campus Police Department will host trainings free of charge for West Virginia law enforcement officers.

The trainings will take place on Fairmont State’s campus in varying locations including the Falcon Center and Pence Hall on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.

“Part of Fairmont State University’s mission is to provide an education to all who seek one, not only students pursuing a higher education degree, but also professionals looking to advance their knowledge in their respective fields,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “We look forward to welcoming these officers to our campus, and we are incredibly grateful for their service to our great state.”

Several training courses will be offered throughout the weekend including:

  • Autism Awareness
  • Arson Awareness and Crime Scene Preservation for Law Enforcement
  • Bleeding Control/CPR
  • Defensive Tactics – (Students need to wear clothing appropriate for hands on defensive tactics exercises).
  • Digital Evidence Preservation and Examination
  • DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing
  • Room Clearing Techniques (Scenarios) – (Required equipment to include duty belt, body armor and long sleeved shirt. No live ammunition or other weapons will be allowed in scenario-based training. Simunitions, weapons and radios will be provided).
  • Verbal De-Escalation Techniques

The trainings will be provided by first responders from various agencies including the Fairmont State University Police Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, Clarksburg Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, West Virginia University Police Department and Marshall University’s Autism Training Center.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming instructors from our partner agencies to provide these trainings to law enforcement from across the state,” said Fairmont State University Interim Chief of Police, Doug Yost. “Providing such trainings allows us the opportunity to better serve our fellow police officers and their respective communities throughout West Virginia.”

All trainings have limited space, requiring registration. To register for training courses offered visit:

