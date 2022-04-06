Advertisement

AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.

The Justice Department says Garland asked to be tested “after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus.” Officials say he is not experiencing symptoms, is fully vaccinated and has received a booster.

The Justice Department said Garland would isolate at his home for at least five days and work remotely. The department said it would also conduct contact tracing in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Raimondo’s office said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and was sharing the news “out of an abundance of transparency.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed sign
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings
stop sign
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Local Woman Remains Hospitalized at Ruby Memorial as Result of Recent Accident on Interstate 79
Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges

Latest News

New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
Solar panel farm planned on former WVa coal mine site
Solar panel farm planned on former WVa coal mine site
The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead