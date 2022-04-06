Advertisement

Glenville State Women’s Basketball parade and recognition - how to watch with WDTV

Tune in on Facebook live, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is holding a celebration for the Glenville State Women’s Basketball team on Wednesday, April 6th.

Even if you cannot make the event live, we have you covered! Casey Kay, Julia Westerman and Ian Roth will be coming to you live on the WDTV Facebook Page, starting slightly before 12:30 p.m. to show you live footage of the parade, as well as break down the season the Lady Pioneers have had.

The Facebook live show is slated to run from the beginning of the parade until the end of the ceremony.

The Lady Pioneers will be recognized for their recent 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship with a parade and recognition ceremony.

The parade is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and urn down main Street into Downtown Glenville, the ceremony will immediately follow in the GSC Waco Center.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

