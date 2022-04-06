Gov. Justice announces Statewide Paving Program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice joined leaders and workers with the WVDOT to celebrate the start of spring paving season and to announce plans for one of the most ambitious years of roadwork in state history.

“It’s off the chart what’s going on with our roads in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia is the place to be. We are the destination in all the travel guides. But all this goodness wouldn’t be possible without how we continue to improve our roads.”

The event was held alongside Harner Run Road in Morgantown, which is set to be resurfaced with state-owned paving equipment and state crews.

It is among the first of 266 roads across the state that will receive fresh pavement as part of this year’s program.

The Governor and WVDOT Secretary Jimmy Wriston P.E. announced that over 800 miles-worth of roadways will be resurfaced this year, with projects taking place in all 55 counties across the state.

The projects alone will add up to $208 million-worth of improvements to West Virginia’s roads.

“Those numbers are just for projects that are purely resurfacing projects,” Gov. Justice said. “That doesn’t even include all the additional dollars for paving work that will be going into several other major projects through the Roads To Prosperity program.”

Additional paving projects may be added to the program over the course of the year as funding becomes available.

“We’ve got the best coach in the Governor, we’ve got the best players, we’ve got the best tools, we’ve got the best people,” Secretary Wriston said. “The revitalized West Virginia Department of Transportation is the best DOT in the country, and we prove it each and every day.”

Gov. Justice and Secretary Wriston also unveiled the WVDOT’s 2022 Statewide Interactive Roadwork Map, marking the fourth year that West Virginians will be able to access this online tool and see what roads near them are scheduled to be improved this year.

Click here to view the Interactive Roadwork Map.

