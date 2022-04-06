Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces Statewide Paving Program

Gov. Justice said over 800 miles-worth of roadways will be resurfaced this year.
The City will be using their Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant to get multiple streets...
The City will be using their Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant to get multiple streets re-paved.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice joined leaders and workers with the WVDOT to celebrate the start of spring paving season and to announce plans for one of the most ambitious years of roadwork in state history.

“It’s off the chart what’s going on with our roads in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia is the place to be. We are the destination in all the travel guides. But all this goodness wouldn’t be possible without how we continue to improve our roads.”

The event was held alongside Harner Run Road in Morgantown, which is set to be resurfaced with state-owned paving equipment and state crews.

It is among the first of 266 roads across the state that will receive fresh pavement as part of this year’s program.

The Governor and WVDOT Secretary Jimmy Wriston P.E. announced that over 800 miles-worth of roadways will be resurfaced this year, with projects taking place in all 55 counties across the state.

The projects alone will add up to $208 million-worth of improvements to West Virginia’s roads.

“Those numbers are just for projects that are purely resurfacing projects,” Gov. Justice said. “That doesn’t even include all the additional dollars for paving work that will be going into several other major projects through the Roads To Prosperity program.”

Additional paving projects may be added to the program over the course of the year as funding becomes available.

“We’ve got the best coach in the Governor, we’ve got the best players, we’ve got the best tools, we’ve got the best people,” Secretary Wriston said. “The revitalized West Virginia Department of Transportation is the best DOT in the country, and we prove it each and every day.”

Gov. Justice and Secretary Wriston also unveiled the WVDOT’s 2022 Statewide Interactive Roadwork Map, marking the fourth year that West Virginians will be able to access this online tool and see what roads near them are scheduled to be improved this year.

Click here to view the Interactive Roadwork Map.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed sign
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors
stop sign
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Local Woman Remains Hospitalized at Ruby Memorial as Result of Recent Accident on Interstate 79

Latest News

A program launched during the pandemic that has helped feed millions of children including...
Free school lunches could come to an end
Acid spill in Marion Co.
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Brad Paisley will be the keynote speaker at the second annual GameChanger Golf Classic Dinner...
Brad Paisley to speak at GameChanger Golf Classic Dinner
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect