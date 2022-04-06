Advertisement

Harrison County native appointed as president and CEO of UHC

Dr. Hess is a native of Lumberport and a Lincoln High School Alum.
UHC Medicine Building Picture
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Health System and UHC Board of Directors announced the appointment of David Hess, M.D., as the new president and CEO of United Hospital Center.

“Dr. Hess is an exceptionally talented hospital chief executive and leader with a proven track record of delivering outstanding results,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Heath System, said. “I have full faith and confidence in his ability to provide dynamic and inspiring leadership to the great people who work at UHC.”

Hess currently serves as the president and CEO of Uniontown Hospital in Uniontown, PA, a position he has held since January 2021.

David Hess, M.D.
David Hess, M.D.(WVU Medicine)

He begins his new role on June 10 and succeeds Mike Tillman, who announced his retirement last month.

“The UHC Board of Directors and I are excited about Dr. Hess and the vision, energy, and leadership he will bring to our great hospital,” Jeffrey L. Barger, Board chair, said. “We welcome him back to his native West Virginia county and look forward to working with him to continue UHC’s successful performance.”

Until the Health System and the Uniontown Hospital Board of Directors name his successor, Hess will serve as the CEO of both hospitals.

He also previously served as president and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital.

“I’m excited to return to my roots and serve the WVU Health System in this new and exciting role and to work with the exceptionally strong team at UHC,” Hess said. “I’m honored that Albert, Jeff, and the Board members all believe I can do the job; I will make sure I live up to their expectations.”

Hess is a graduate of the WVU School of Medicine and also earned two undergraduate degrees from WVU: one in economics and the other in chemistry.

Hess completed his residency at the University of Kentucky. Hess is board certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics and practiced both primary care and hospital medicine for several years.

