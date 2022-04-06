Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 6, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system pushed in yesterday night, bringing at least 0.5″ of widespread rain to parts of our area by this morning. But now it’s moving east, allowing weather conditions to improve. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we could see a few breaks in the clouds and peeks of sunshine, especially in the evening. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, allowing temperatures to rise into the low-70s. Overall, expect a warm, partly gray afternoon, perfect for going for a walk. Then around 8 PM, a cold front moves in from the west, pushing a line of rain showers, and even a couple of thunderstorms, into our area. They could bring downpours and affect visibility at times, so you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. The line of rain takes several hours to traverse the region, with showers decreasing in intensity after midnight. The rain lasts until 6 AM, when the cold front is east of our region. By the time it leaves, we’re looking at about 0.5″ to 0.75″ of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-40s. Overall, expect a mild but rainy, soggy night. By 8 AM tomorrow morning, any leftover precipitation will be gone. Drier air will then flow in from the southwest, resulting in partly clear skies. Barring a few light showers, which won’t produce much, we should remain dry. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-60s. Overall, not a bad afternoon.

Then as we head into Friday, the back-end of today’s system will move into our area, causing temperatures to drop into the upper-40s. It will also bring some moisture to our area, in the form of light rain showers. They won’t produce much, but don’t be surprised if you see a few sprinkles in your area. Then on Saturday, temperatures will drop even more, reaching the low-40s. This, combined with leftover moisture, means light rain showers in the lowlands and light rain/snow showers in the mountains. So some mountainous areas could actually see light snow coming down. Not much is expected, however. That precipitation ends by Sunday morning, as a high-pressure system builds in from the west, drying out the region and bringing clear skies. After that, a warming trend begins as we head through next week, with temperatures reaching the 60s next week. In short, today will be warm, tonight will be rainy, with some thunderstorms, and we cool down this weekend.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we will see some sunshine. Barring a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, we should stay dry. Besides that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s. Overall, it will be a warm afternoon. High: 69.

Tonight: Around 8 PM, a line of rain showers, accompanied by some downpours and even a few thunderstorms, will push into our area. They could result in heavy rain and low visibility at times, so be careful if traveling tonight. Most of the intense rain lasts until about midnight, then most of the leftover showers are gone after 3 AM. We’re looking at about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in most parts of our region tonight. Winds will from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a rainy night, but at least temperatures will be mild. Low: 48.

Thursday: Any leftover rain showers leave after 7 AM, and by the afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with only a few sprinkles in the area at times. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-60s, seasonable for this time of year. Overall, it’s a cloudy but warm afternoon. High: 62.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy and overcast, with light rain showers pushing in throughout the day. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a cool, gray afternoon, with some rain. High: 51.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.