Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | April 6, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday! Today was a mostly cloudy day throughout much of the morning and early afternoon, but clearing skies ahead of a cold front allowed for some temperatures to break 70 degrees, others in the mid to upper 60s. However, this cold front just to our west is going to bring heavy rain to our area tonight, and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms to our south. These showers will continue overnight, slowly decreasing in intensity. By later tomorrow morning showers will clear out, and we may see the sun for a bit before more isolated showers return in the afternoon. Highs will range from the low 60s to the west to the upper 50s to the east, with the highest elevations likely maxing out in the upper 40s. Showers break for a bit again late Thursday night into early Friday morning, but return later Friday morning, lasting throughout the day. These showers will be very on-again, off-again, so we could be seeing peeks of sun throughout the day, but highs will only be in the low 50s at best. Temperatures continue to decline overnight, turning rain showers into snow showers in both the lowlands and the mountains. Temperatures warming to the mid-40s in the lowlands will transition that snow back into rain as we head into the afternoon, but higher elevations are likely to see more of a rain/snow mix. Light showers continue into Sunday morning, turning back to all flurries for the entire area. Then, high pressure nudges into the area, drying us out by the afternoon, but temperatures will stay below average, in the mid to upper 40s. However, a big warm-up comes for the start of next week, with highs quickly approaching the 70s by midweek, but more showers are possible past Monday.

Tonight: Rain and breezy conditions; isolated thunderstorms possible. Low: 47

Tomorrow: Isolated rain showers and peeks of sun. High: 60

Friday: Isolated rain showers and peels of sun. High: 52

Saturday: AM isolated snow showers turning into rain by the afternoon. High: 45

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.