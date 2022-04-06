Man accused of shooting another man over ex-girlfriend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man was arrested on Monday after officers said he shot another man following an argument over an ex-girlfriend.

Officers were dispatched to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital early Monday morning for a gunshot victim, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the stomach and one to the lower right leg.

The victim told officers he was shot twice by Joshua VanReenen, of Marlinton, with what he described as a .38 caliber because of an argument over an ex-girlfriend.

The report says the victim was in close proximity to VanReenen when he shot the victim in the leg, causing him to fall. VanReenen then shot him in the stomach.

In a statement taken from people at the home the shooting took place, officers said VanReenen asked the victim where his gun was at, and the victim replied “I ain’t got no gun” and showed both hands.

VanReenen allegedly pulled out a dark colored pistol from his back and shot the victim.

After this, a witness told officers VanReenen pointed the gun at her, leading her to believe she was also going to be shot.

VanReenen has been charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

