Advertisement

Man accused of shooting another man over ex-girlfriend

Officers said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the stomach and one to the lower right leg.
Joshua VanRennen
Joshua VanRennen(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man was arrested on Monday after officers said he shot another man following an argument over an ex-girlfriend.

Officers were dispatched to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital early Monday morning for a gunshot victim, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the stomach and one to the lower right leg.

The victim told officers he was shot twice by Joshua VanReenen, of Marlinton, with what he described as a .38 caliber because of an argument over an ex-girlfriend.

The report says the victim was in close proximity to VanReenen when he shot the victim in the leg, causing him to fall. VanReenen then shot him in the stomach.

In a statement taken from people at the home the shooting took place, officers said VanReenen asked the victim where his gun was at, and the victim replied “I ain’t got no gun” and showed both hands.

VanReenen allegedly pulled out a dark colored pistol from his back and shot the victim.

After this, a witness told officers VanReenen pointed the gun at her, leading her to believe she was also going to be shot.

VanReenen has been charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed sign
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings
stop sign
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Local Woman Remains Hospitalized at Ruby Memorial as Result of Recent Accident on Interstate 79
Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges

Latest News

New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
Solar panel farm planned on former WVa coal mine site
Solar panel farm planned on former WVa coal mine site
Fedex truck rollover in Randolph County
Fedex truck rollover in Randolph County
Fairmont State University’s Campus Police Department will host trainings free of charge for...
FSU Campus Police to offer training for law enforcement