Fedex truck rollover in Randolph County

Officers responded to an accident Monday morning in which a Fedex truck rolled over in Randolph County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers responded to an accident Monday morning in which a Fedex truck rolled over in Randolph County.

The accident happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. Monday on old Rt 219 North in the Gilman community, according to a Facebook post by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers spoke with the driver, Wesley White, of Elkins, who said he went up a private drive to drop off a package.

When White was coming back down the driveway, he told officers his right front tire dropped off the edge of the embankment, causing the truck to roll over onto its top.

Officers said White was shaken up and reported a minor injury to his hand but refused medical treatment.

