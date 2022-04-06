Morgantown softball pulls out a 6-1 victory over University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown softball played host to University for a classic Mohawk matchup.

A solo homer in the bottom of the sixth from Emily Goldcamp was icing on the cake for the Mohigans win tonight, securing the victory for the red and blue, 6-1.

Next up, Morgantown hosts John Marshall this Thursday at 5 p.m. University travels to Lewis County, Wednesday at 6 p.m.

