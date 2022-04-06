Naomi Jean Cook, 77, of Fairmont, passed away April 4, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born December 20, 1943 in Bronx, New York. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched and enriched. She is survived by her loving husband Thomas Lewis Cook Sr. of Fairmont, her daughter Tonja Brown of Fairview, her grandsons Catlin Garrett of Farmington and Treston Brown of Barrackville, her sister and brother-in-law Donna and Bradley Dodd, several nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Thomas “TJ” Lewis Cook, Jr. and her sister Faye Ellen Ramsey. For many years, she worked on and off at Say-Boy Restaurant as a cook and catering manager. She attended Fleming Memorial Church. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends, often going out to dinner together. Over the years, she and her husband Tom rescued many kitties. Any stray that found them was welcomed with love and a warm, safe home. “Jean” also enjoyed traveling, especially with her three best friends Bonnie Brown, Fran Zeni and Holly Yankie. They were known to each other as the “Bella Sorellas”, beautiful sisters. The four of them were blessed to share many years of friendship rich with memories. For over 30 years they enjoyed a yearly trip to Virginia Beach, a cherished time spent together relaxing, sharing stories and many laughs. Jeans presence will forever be in their hearts and she will always have a place at their table with her cup of tea. Jean has chosen cremation without any public funeral services. In lieu of flowers, she wished for donations to be made in her memory to the Marion County Humane Society of Fairmont and Pet Helpers, Inc. of Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

