North-South football roster announced
17 athletes from NCWV will take the field in Charleston this June
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North-South football game coaches and rosters have been announced!
The following athletes will be playing for the North Bears:
North Marion - Tariq Miller, Brody Hall, Kaden Hovatter
Grafton - Kaden Delaney
Bridgeport - Tate Jordan, Aidan Paulsen, Landyn Reppert
University - Daminn Cunningham
Doddridge County - Jared Jones, Dylan Knight, Ian Spatafore
Morgantown - Jarrett Lawrence
RCB - Evan Warne
Fairmont Senior - Toby Toothman
Gilmer County - Avery Chapman, Ean Hamrick
The following athlete will be playing for the South Cardinals:
Webster County - Connor Bell
The North-South game will take place on June 11th, at the South Charleston High School Black Eagle Stadium.
