North-South football roster announced

17 athletes from NCWV will take the field in Charleston this June
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North-South football game coaches and rosters have been announced!

The following athletes will be playing for the North Bears:

North Marion - Tariq Miller, Brody Hall, Kaden Hovatter

Grafton - Kaden Delaney

Bridgeport - Tate Jordan, Aidan Paulsen, Landyn Reppert

University - Daminn Cunningham

Doddridge County - Jared Jones, Dylan Knight, Ian Spatafore

Morgantown - Jarrett Lawrence

RCB - Evan Warne

Fairmont Senior - Toby Toothman

Gilmer County - Avery Chapman, Ean Hamrick

The following athlete will be playing for the South Cardinals:

Webster County - Connor Bell

The North-South game will take place on June 11th, at the South Charleston High School Black Eagle Stadium.

