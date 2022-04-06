North-South football roster announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North-South football game coaches and rosters have been announced!

The following athletes will be playing for the North Bears:

North Marion - Tariq Miller, Brody Hall, Kaden Hovatter

Grafton - Kaden Delaney

Bridgeport - Tate Jordan, Aidan Paulsen, Landyn Reppert

University - Daminn Cunningham

Doddridge County - Jared Jones, Dylan Knight, Ian Spatafore

Morgantown - Jarrett Lawrence

RCB - Evan Warne

Fairmont Senior - Toby Toothman

Gilmer County - Avery Chapman, Ean Hamrick

The following athlete will be playing for the South Cardinals:

Webster County - Connor Bell

The North-South game will take place on June 11th, at the South Charleston High School Black Eagle Stadium.

