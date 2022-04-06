A strong fourth for Mohigan baseball put the victory out of reach for the Hawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Battling the rain, Morgantown hit the diamond against University Tuesday evening.

The Mohigans racked up seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, finished off with a three-run homer from Aaron Jamison, Austin Mazey and Jacob Kinnell scoring crossing home as well.

Jamison was the standout tonight, totaling up four RBIs.

University’s three runs came form Aaron Forbes, Wenkai Campbell and Noah Braham.

Morgantown returns to the Dale tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. against Buckhannon-Upshur, University is away at Lewis County, first pitch set for 6 p.m.

