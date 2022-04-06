Advertisement

A strong fourth for Mohigan baseball put the victory out of reach for the Hawks

Morgantown bested the Hawks 12-3
Morgantown baseball tops University 12-3
Morgantown baseball tops University 12-3(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Battling the rain, Morgantown hit the diamond against University Tuesday evening.

The Mohigans racked up seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, finished off with a three-run homer from Aaron Jamison, Austin Mazey and Jacob Kinnell scoring crossing home as well.

Jamison was the standout tonight, totaling up four RBIs.

University’s three runs came form Aaron Forbes, Wenkai Campbell and Noah Braham.

Morgantown returns to the Dale tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. against Buckhannon-Upshur, University is away at Lewis County, first pitch set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hammer and Joshua Stemple
Traffic stop leads to two arrests on meth, heroin charges
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings
Closed sign
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors
Crash on Lawman Ave.
Woman hospitalized after truck crashes into Bridgeport home
Brian Farley
DNA from baseball caps left at the scene of a Clarksburg break-in connects man to crime

Latest News

RCB's Fran Alvaro pitches a no-hitter, 14 strikeouts in 5 innings over North Marion
Fran Alvaro pitches 14 strikeouts, no hits in RCB’s shutout victory over North Marion softball
WVU football
Focusing in on the offense: WVU continues preparations for spring game
Dawn Plitzuweit
Dawn Plitzuweit introduced as WVU head women’s basketball coach
WVU's Trey Braithwaite named BIg 12 Newcomer of the Week
Right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite is named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week