Student in custody, accused of bringing gun on school bus

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after deputies recovered a handgun, according to the Jackson County Sheriff.

Jackson County Schools says morning school officials notified the Sheriff’s Office of a report of a weapon in a student’s backpack while on a school bus.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a county elementary school, safely removed students from the bus and secured a firearm, magazine, and ammunition.

A 15-year-old is in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“A potential tragedy was avoided today,” according to Sheriff Ross Mellinger.

“The training of see something, say something, certainly has paid off today,” said Superintendent Blaine Hess. “We train and rely on our students and staff to be alert to potential safety threats. This situation is an example of that training working as intended. I appreciate the quick response of school administrators and our Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

All Jackson County Schools are operating normally Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

