Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A truck spilled approximately 4,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid just outside of Farmington on Wednesday.

Officials said Rt. 250, also known as Husky Hwy., is currently shut down.

Units are on the scene of the spill.

Officials on the scene are telling drivers in the area to roll up their windows and turn on the A/C because of the smell.

Traffic will be diverted at the Pine Grove Bridge on the north side as well as the soccer complex on the south side, according to the Marion County Homeland Security.

Crews are evacuating those closest to the chemical spill, including those near Pine Grove Road.

Hydrochloric acid is corrosive to the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes. Short-term inhalation exposure may cause eye, nose, and respiratory tract irritation and inflammation and pulmonary edema in people, according to the EPA.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

