Advertisement

UPDATE: Victim identified in Bluefield shooting

Maryze Tatum
Maryze Tatum(Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The name of the 13-year-old victim in the March 24 shooting on Rt. 460 and Cumberland Road has been confirmed by WVVA.

Maryze Unique Tatum was riding in the back-seat of a family member’s car when the deadly shot was fired.

In an obituary posted by a funeral home in North Carolina, it states that she attended a middle school in High Point, NC.

Her funeral is set for this Sunday, April 10. To read her obituary, you can click here.

Nichole Brooks, 42, and Isis Wallace, 22, are facing first degree murder charges. To learn more about the latest developments in court, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
Closed sign
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors
stop sign
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
Joshua VanRennen
Man accused of shooting another man over ex-girlfriend

Latest News

This model takes text and image data as the input and combines multimodal information to...
WVU researchers create model that detects drug trafficking on social media
stop sign
Public Works changes Clarksburg intersection to 4-way stop
West Virginia slip repair
WVDOT provides slip repair update for NCWV roads
Christopher Thomas
Man charged after officers find 240 grams of fentanyl, 81 grams of meth
A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County,...
Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies