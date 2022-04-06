WV Academy receives nearly 350 student applications

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Academy in Morgantown announced that nearly 350 students have been accepted in its first round of admissions and will be enrolled for the school’s opening in the fall.

Official acceptance letters along with welcome packets will be going out in the mail over the next two weeks.

“We carefully planned our capacity in the hopes that we would not need to hold a lottery or turn anyone away who applied on time this first year, and we met our goal as every child who applied by the deadline has been admitted,” said John Treu, President and Board Chair of West Virginia Academy.

West Virginia Academy’s priority deadline has passed and applications are still open, but admissions are processed on a rolling basis in the order received until each grade level is full.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice recently signed HB 4019 into law, which permits charter schools to receive funding for all student who enroll by May 15th.

“As of today, there are still at least a small handful of spots available in every grade, but we’re getting close to full in some grade levels and so any family that is interested should apply immediately to avoid being wait-listed,” Treu said. “We are so excited and we cannot wait to see our students arrive on campus this Fall where an outstanding faculty and staff will greet them on the first day of school.”

The charter school will serve Pre-K through 9th grade this fall and expand one grade level each year until it graduates its first class of seniors in the Spring of 2026.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.