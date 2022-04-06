Advertisement

WVU Men’s Soccer to play in the Sun Belt Conference

Mountaineers will compete as an affiliate member
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday that they will be sponsoring men’s soccer in 2022, and WVU will be on the conference’s nine teams.

The conference for men’s soccer will be made up of new members James Madison University, Marshall and Old Dominion, who officially enter the conference on July 1st.

Those three will join Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia will be competing in the Sun Belt Conference for men’s soccer only.

The Conference previously held men’s soccer from 1976-1995 and 2014-2020.

With the nine teams, the Sun Belt will feature some of the nation’s most accomplished program, the members having over 100 all-time NCAA tournament appearances combined.

