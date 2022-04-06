Advertisement

WVU secondary equipping itself with “toolbox” of skills to succeed

R-Senior Charles Woods: “You can’t play everybody all one way”
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Redshirt senior Charles Woods has seen all angles of the secondary. Woods is listed as a cornerback on the 2022 WVU football roster, but has gotten reps at safety in his career. On the other end, he has a history at wide receiver.

Woods knows this works to his advantage on the field, whether it’s in man - his personal favorite - or zone coverage.

“For a DB, you have to have a toolbox where you have multiple techniques. You can’t play everybody all one way,” Woods said. “We’re at the level where guys will pick up on your technique and find a way to beat it. I think having a toolbox and having multiple ways to play your assignment is good.”

With the Gold-Blue Spring Game just 18 days away, Woods is helping to prepare the freshmen defensive backs, while ensuring he is equipped to lead at the level he needs to in order to succeed in 2022.

