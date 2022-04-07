2nd person arrested in connection to malicious assault behind Weston grocery store

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another person was arrested on Wednesday after officers said he was one of four people to attack a woman behind a Weston grocery store last month.

Security camera footage at the Shop n’ Save in Weston showed a woman walking behind the building when an individual punched her in the face and dragged her to the ground on Wednesday, March 23, according to a criminal complaint.

While on the ground, officers said Jarred Jones, 28, of Weston, and three other individuals kicked the woman in the ribs and stomped and kicked her in the head.

The report says all four individuals, including Jones and Gayle Lowther, a woman previously arrested, were on video at the store, including one of the individuals waiting on the woman to appear prior to the incident.

Gayle Lowther (WV Corrections)

Jones has been charged with malicious assault and is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Lowther has also been charged with malicious assault but is out on bond.

For prior coverage of this incident, including Lowther’s arrest, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.