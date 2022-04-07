Advertisement

Atrocities in Ukraine may make peace harder to attain

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Nations has suspended Russia from its human rights council.

It comes after reports of war crimes committed by Russian soldiers.

Hundred of civilians have reportedly been killed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Dr. Erik Herron at WVU says he fears more atrocities will be discovered once Ukrainian forces get access back to areas held by Russia.

Herron says ultimately, this will make peace harder to come by.

“A likely settlement is going include some kind of compromises on the Ukrainian part -- maybe in terms of territory for example. It’s going to be hard to sell that to the Ukrainian public,” said Herron.

He added, even if the full-scale invasion ends there will likely still be fighting on a smaller scale.

