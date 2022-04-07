Advertisement

Chris Lane to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City Parks of Clarksburg has announced that chart-topping Country music star Chris Lane is set to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, July 8th.

Chris Lane’s star continues to rise with over 1.2 billion on-demand streams and three #1 hits - “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You,” and “Fix.” Stacking his milestones with a pair of all-star collaborations, Lane teamed up with LA-based artist/producer Gryffin on the infectious track “Hold You Tonight” after his smash 2X PLATINUM single “Take Back Home Girl” with Tori Kelly.

Born in Kernersville, North Carolina, Lane married Lauren Bushnell in 2019, after popping the question with “Big, Big Plans.” The pair recently welcomed their son – Dutton Walker Lane – and the first-time dad opened up about the anticipation of parenthood in his new track “Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” out now.

Lane has been spotlighted in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue, scored nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards, plus appeared on TODAY, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and CONAN. Lane has shared the bill with A-list acts including Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, and Dan + Shay, and is set to headline his FILL THEM BOOTS TOUR this fall.

Now kicking off his next chapter with brand-new single, “Fill Them Boots,” Lane has also dropped “Summer Job Money,” “That’s What Mamas Are For,” and is featured on Dustin Lynch’s “Tequila On A Boat.”

Opening for Lane is Drew Green, an American country music singer-songwriter. Before becoming a performer, Green wrote songs for other artists including Florida Georgia Line and Conner Smith. He has been climbing the charts with hits like, “Little More Be Alright,” “She Got That,” “The Rest Of Our Lives,” and most recently “Good Ol’ Man.”

Tessa Fazzini, Recreation Coordinator of Parks, said, “Every Summer we strive to bring the best up and coming young Country acts to the AMP. We know Chris Lane puts on a high energy, fun show with his many hit songs and that he would be a perfect fit!”

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8th.

Advance tickets will be available by visiting www.ClarksburgAMP.com or by calling 866-973-9610.

Advance tickets will be $35 for general admission, $45 for reserved seating and $55 for premium seating, which will include the first 7 rows from the stage.

Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event.

