DeMoss using high school challenges as motivation at collegiate level

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Bailey DeMoss didn’t have the easiest high school career, but he’s made the most of it.

“Kind of every season I’ve had to overcome something, whether it’s injury or sickness, so I feel like I’m motivated enough to stick with it,” DeMoss said. “That’s why I want to continue running in college.”

DeMoss finished seventh in the state at his final state meet back in the fall, a satisfying placement to end his high school cross country career.

The focus shifts to the spring track season, then college. Through his search, he learned what he was looking for most in a program.

“Just support, just kind of like a team atmosphere,” DeMoss said. “Working together to get stuff done.”

