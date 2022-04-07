Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Mia Abruzzino signs with University of Findlay Swimming

Abruzzino continuing her successful swimming career at the next level
Mia Abruzzino signs with University of Findlay
Mia Abruzzino signs with University of Findlay(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mia Abruzzino has decided to continue her swimming career at the University of Findlay.

Abruzzino has had a successful stint competing for the Polar Bears, highlighted by four state championship appearances, medaling each of those, and breaking her sister’s 500 free record for Fairmont Senior, among other accomplishments.

The Polar Bear is excited for what this next chapter will bring, “(The) coaches were always reaching out to me and telling me things that they were doing and that they hope I would be there next year with them doing them to so it was just a great environment and atmosphere. I’m just looking forward to a little bit of a change in training and the atmosphere.”

