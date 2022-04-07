Glenville State women’s basketball welcomed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The festivities aren’t over just yet for the national champion Glenville State women’s basketball team.

The Lady Pioneers were welcomed by local middle and high schoolers in Charleston early Thursday in celebration of their national title, won on March 25.

Head coach Kim Stephens and the team are growing supporters by the day, something Stephens said it beneficial to the school, program and the state.

“The support has spoken to that. We’ve had people reach out from all over the state. We’ve seen it on Twitter,” Stephens said. “We’ve felt the love, which is great, and that’s what really makes West Virginia special.”

