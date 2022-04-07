Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Officers race to save 4-year-old who survived 6-story fall

NYPD released dramatic bodycam video of officers rushing to help a child after he fell from a sixth-floor apartment window. (Source: NYPD)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A four-year-old New York boy who fell six stories from an apartment window Tuesday is listed in stable condition.

The New York Police Department released dramatic bodycam video of officers rushing to help the boy after the fall from a sixth-floor apartment window in the Bronx.

Police say he was alert and conscious after the fall.

Officers did not wait for an ambulance to arrive and rushed him to Lincoln Hospital in a squad car where he was immediately met by EMTs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
Closed sign
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors
stop sign
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
Joshua VanRennen
Man accused of shooting another man over ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Manhattan Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that the Boy Scouts of America can describe their...
Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box