James “Jim” Scott Glover, 78, of Weston went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center following a brief illness. Jim was born in Freemansburg on February 13, 1944, a son of the late William Spencer and Grace Darlene Bradley Glover. He was also preceded in death by five siblings: William Glover, Jr., Thelma Kerns, David Jack Glover, Ruth Garrett, and Jerry Glover. On September 1, 1973, he married the love of his life, Norma “Jean” Marsh. They shared 48 wonderful years together and she will miss him dearly. In addition to his wife, forever cherishing their memories of Jim’s loving and caring nature are his son, Eric Glover and wife, Sumer, of Pricetown; one granddaughter, Destiny Glover; one sister, Barbara Forinash and husband, Richard, of Jane Lew; and one sister-in-law, Marlene Glover of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from Weston High School in 1963 and was successfully employed with Equitable Gas for over 35 years. He also worked for over 13 years, as a Funeral Attendant at Floyd and Boyle Funeral Home in Weston. Jim was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church in Weston. Jim served his country, state, and town in several ways. He was a United States Army Veteran, former member of the Army National Guard, member of the American Legion, 55 year member of the Weston Masonic Lodge #10 AF and AM, member of 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason of Clarksburg, and served on the Board of Directors at Lewis County Senior Center. Jim drove cars for Turner’s and Ballard’s in Weston. He loved antique cars and was a true car guy. Jim also enjoyed watching his Mountaineers. While he enjoyed his work and activities, he lived for his family. Jim will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on. Sunday, April 10, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brian Plum officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Jim” Scott Glover. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

