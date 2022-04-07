Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 7, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front that brought heavy rain, at least 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain, into our area yesterday is moving eastward this morning, taking most of the heavier rain with it and allowing drier air to flow in. Any leftover showers should be gone before midday, and by this afternoon, we’re left with cloudy skies and light south-southwest winds. A few isolated showers push in during the late-afternoon and early-evening hours, so don’t be surprised if you see some raindrops tonight, but they won’t produce much (about 0.1″ at most). Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, not a bad day. Tonight will be quiet, with only a mix of clouds in the area and no rain expected. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, expect a cool, calm night. Then by the early-afternoon hours on Friday, the back-end of yesterday’s system moves into our area, bringing light rain showers throughout the day. They will be scattered, so not everyone sees rain, but skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s, so it will be chilly for the day. Overall, expect a cool, dreary afternoon. More light rain showers continue on Saturday, and we’ll even see light rain/snow mix in the mountains thanks to temperatures in the 40s. So some areas will see snow and rain come down, although we shouldn’t expect much accumulation (likely less than 1″ of snow in most mountainous areas). Precipitation chances last until Sunday afternoon, when a high-pressure system pushes in from the west, so Sunday evening will be quiet. Then on Monday, temperatures rise into the 60s, as warmer air flows into the region. We also stay dry on that day, so we start the work week off with some nice conditions. Then temperatures rise even more, into the 70s, through the rest of the workweek, but rain chances will increase during that time as well. In short, today will offer a break from the rain, tomorrow will be chilly, with more rain showers, and cooler temperatures and more rain and snow showers come in over the weekend.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with peeks of sunshine in the area. We will see some rain showers pushing in after 3 PM, continuing through the evening. Not much is expected, however, about 0.25″ at most. Winds will come from the WSW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, it will be a seasonably cool, rainy day. High: 57.

Tonight: A few showers happen during the late-evening hours, but after midnight, we dry out, with partly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be cool, in the upper-30s. Overall, expect a cool, calm night. Low: 38.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy, with light rain showers throughout the afternoon. Some light snow flurries or showers in the mountains, although not much precipitation is expected. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a cool, cloudy day, with light showers. High: 53.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy, with snow showers in the morning, transitioning to rain in the lowlands and rain/snow mix in the mountains during the afternoon. Not much snow is expected to accumulate, barring some snow in the highest ridges. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, making the day’s highs, which will be in the mid-40s, feel much colder. Overall, expect a chilly, gray afternoon, with rain and snow showers. High: 44.

