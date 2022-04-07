Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | April 7, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! After a cold front brought some heavy showers last night, we’ve been seeing isolated rain showers behind it throughout the day today. Despite the fact that the cold front passed, the low-pressure system associated with it is still hovering over much of the midwestern and northeastern United States. The system is taking its sweet time moving northeast, so we’re going to continue to see isolated rain showers as we head into the weekend, with some of those rain showers turning to snow showers as cooler air flows in. Tonight we’ll get a break from the showers as we enter a dry slot, as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s. Showers return after sunrise and will persist throughout the day, and some cells could be strong enough to produce a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Highs will struggle to surpass 50 degrees in the lowlands, and the mountains will max out in the mid-40s. Overnight, showers will continue, and as temperatures drop to the low 30s, rain will change over into show-- first in the mountains around midnight, then in the lowlands before sunrise. Throughout the morning, lowlands will change over to a rain/snow mix before returning to all rain in the afternoon, but the highest elevations will stay pretty consistent with snow. By late Saturday night, lowlands will start to dry out, but snow showers will linger in the mountains through Sunday morning. Throughout the weekend, the lowlands will only see trace amounts of snowfall, but the higher elevations could see about 1 to 2 inches when all is said and done, with some of the highest peaks possibly seeing a little more. The rest of Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with peeks of sun, and highs will be in the mid-40s in the lowlands, and upper 30s for the mountains. Monday will see a huge jump in temperatures, with many seeing the upper 60s, but light rain showers could pop up, especially in some of our northern counties, as a weak disturbance tracks to our north. Beyond that, temperatures will likely break 70 degrees for many of the lowlands through Thursday, but more showers are likely for midweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Isolated rain showers; possible PM isolated thunderstorms. High: 51

Saturday: AM snow showers, then a rain/snow mix, then rain showers-- all isolated. High: 44

Sunday: AM mountain snow showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy. High: 51

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.