Liberty falls to Robert C. Byrd in extra-inning walk-off

Mountaineers and Eagles take it to eight after late RCB score
Liberty at Robert C. Byrd
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday afternoon’s contest between Liberty and Robert C. Byrd saw four lead changes, the final one by the Eagles all that was needed to take the win.

Landon Clevenger got things going for Liberty in the first inning, batting an RBI single to score Brandon Haynes.

The Eagles evened it out and took the lead in back-to-back at-bats in the bottom of the first. Evan Warne stole second, then scored off a Tanner Cook fly ball to make it 1-1. Nick George doubled on the ensuing at-bat, bringing home Cook to lead 2-1.

Byrd increased its lead off a ground out in the same inning from Nathaniel Junkins, with George tallying the third run.

Clevenger warmed up the bats for the Mountaineers in the third, hitting a two-run RBI to even out the score at three runs apiece. Then in the sixth, Haynes hit a ground out to score John Anguilli.

The Eagles came roaring back with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, scoring a run on a ground ball from Warne to force extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, Luke Sperry hit the winning walk-off double, driving home Cook. The Eagles defeated the Mountaineers 5-4.

