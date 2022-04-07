Linebacker room excelling in spring practices, fitting together

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The linebacker room is starting to gel, and it’s obvious to the Mountaineer coaching staff.

Returning Will linebacker Lance Dixon has picked up where he left off in WVU’s 2021 bowl game, a contest where he started to excel. Lee Kpogba helps with the excouragement, his “love for the game contagious” to those around him. Morgantown’s Caden Biser is emerging as a technician and allowing the game to come to him.

“The effort has been extremely, extremely high level. I’m really excited about that. Physicality has been good. Footwork, technique, things like that have been good. We’ve made progress, I’m really pleased with that right now,” inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz said. “The last two days, watching the guys and how they fit off of each other and within the different defense that Coach Lesley might’ve called, has been really fun to watch.”

Koonz was asked how he rehabs his own voice after practices, known for his elevated tone on the field. It boils down to more than just hearing what he has to say.

“When I start coaching, I want the guys to know how passionate I am about teaching them, about how important it is for them to feel my energy when I bring it, because everything I’m teaching is really important,” Koonz said. “Just like every coach on this staff, every single thing they say is important, so we want those guys to believe in that, and sometimes the tone of your voice can accentuate that.”

Ja’Corey Hammett, Jairo Faverus and Wil Schoonover have also shown individual improvement through reps this spring.

