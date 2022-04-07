Advertisement

Major Marion County highway to have a road closure next week

A major Marion County road will be closed during evening hours beginning on Monday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major Marion County road will be closed during evening hours next week.

US 250 between Muriales Restaurant and Woods Boat House will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning on Monday, April 11.

The closure will last until Friday, April 15.

The reason for the road closure is for retaining wall and rockfall protection.

Recommended alternate routes are Holbert Road, I-79, and Mary Lou Retton Drive.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

