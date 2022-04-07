Advertisement

Man killed in shootout with Doddridge County deputies

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was killed and his wife injured during a shootout with deputies in Doddridge County, authorities said.

The shootout happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday at a home on Chipps Run in northern Doddridge County.

The Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office tells 5 News deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area.

When deputies arrived at the home, a man -- who has not yet been identified -- opened fire on them, authorities said.

The man emptied at least two 9mm clips and a full AR-15 magazine on the deputies, who returned fire, according to DCSO.

During the exchange, the man was killed and his wife -- who also has not been identified -- was injured.

The woman was initially life-flighted to a hospital in Wheeling before being diverted to Ruby Memorial where authorities say she remains in stable condition.

No deputies were injured.

DCSO says deputies were planning to serve a warrant on the man later Thursday.

The man’s identity will be released once family have been notified.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

