Maxine Shephard, 86, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on August 29, 1935, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Beatrice Carr. Maxine worked for Westinghouse and Fitzwater Assisting Living. She was a member of the Rose of Sharon Church. She was an excellent cook and loved to sew. Maxine is survived by her four children, James Shephard, Vicki (Shephard) Kerns, Larry Shephard and his wife, Zella, and Diana (Shephard) Glotfelty and her husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Thomas Kerns and his wife, Jamie, Kerri Kerns Hays and her husband Terry, Nathan Shephard and his fiancée, Mindy, Matthew Shephard, Stephanie (Glotfelty) Pringle and her husband, Doug, Bethany (Glotfelty) and her husband, Jared; her great grandchildren, Johnathan Dukich, Mathew Dukich, Audrey Dukich, Lydia Hayes, Hailey Kerns, Elizabeth Pringle, Emily Pringle, Zayn Shephard, and Nora Jane Lynn. In addition to her mother, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Shephard; her granddaughter, Rachel Lynn Glotfelty; her brothers, Winfred “Buddy” Carr, Sandford Carr, Kenneth Arlin Carr, Roger Carr, Gene Carr, and Ralf Carr; her sister, Lula May Carr Jackson. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor K.P. Musgrove, officiating. Interment will follow at Enterprise I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

