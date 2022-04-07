Mountaineers excel in the fourth and seventh innings to win over Marshall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball came away with thier 100th win from Wagener Field at Mon County Ballpark,.

What better game to secure that accomplishment than against your state rivals?

JJ Wetherhold put up three RBIs and Austin Davis brought in three runs.

The Mountaineers totaled seven runs in the fourth and sixth in the seventh.

WVU is back home this Friday against Baylor.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.