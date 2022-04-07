Advertisement

Mountaineers excel in the fourth and seventh innings to win over Marshall

WVU secures a 17-8 victory for their 100th win at Mon County Ballpark
WVU baseball wins over Marshall 17-8
WVU baseball wins over Marshall 17-8(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball came away with thier 100th win from Wagener Field at Mon County Ballpark,.

What better game to secure that accomplishment than against your state rivals?

JJ Wetherhold put up three RBIs and Austin Davis brought in three runs.

The Mountaineers totaled seven runs in the fourth and sixth in the seventh.

WVU is back home this Friday against Baylor.

