Murder victim’s family speaks out

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jaydon Brown’s case grows colder with each day that passes. It’s been more than eight weeks since he was gunned down in Princeton, but his killer or killers remain at large while family and police look for answers.

Joscelyn Brown says after learning of the shooting from her son’s fiancee she heard the heartbreaking news through a phone call: Jaydon did not survive. Days of wondering what happened has become weeks. And now months without answers to her son’s murder, all-the-while knowing his killers are out there.

“I don’t know how they’re sleeping at night but it’s hard for us over here. You know, knowing my son is gone. Say something, he was taken from me and his child and his whole family and it’s not fair” said Brown.

Joscelyn and Danielle Brofford, Jaydon’s fiancee both believe he was the victim of a set-up involving multiple people. They’ve shared their theories with investigators because what’s been lost can never be replaced.

“He got to experience fatherhood for eight months of my child’s life. Now for the rest of my child’s life he no longer has a father due to the cowards that murdered him” said Brofford.

Detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department say they’ve gathered some evidence in this case, but continue to look for more promising leads. But the lack of hard evidence leaves Brown’s case in limbo.

“We’ve reached out to individuals that we’ve been told has information and they will not cooperate with us. That’s their right and they’re constitutionally protected from that. But again it makes these investigations more difficult and less timely” said Detective Sergeant, Steven Sommers.

Sommers adds the sheriff’s office can’t do this alone. Justice can’t be served without more help from the community. In the meantime, the killers continue to roam. Possibly right here in Mercer County.

“As a society we can’t let crime or violent crime continue. Fear is one of the number one reasons not to get involved but at some point we have to say enough is enough” Sommers said.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Jaydon Brown, is urged to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

