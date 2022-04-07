Nellie M. (Henderson) Elder, age 86 of Blueville Drive, Grafton, WV passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born November 29, 1935 in Jakes Run, WV, a daughter of the late Mahlon Henderson and Ruth Steinbeck. She is survived by one daughter, Amy (Rod) Summers, Flemington, WV; grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew) Gallagher, Charleston, WV, Molly Summers and companion Geno Catalano, Sherman Oaks, CA, and Zachary (Katie) Summers, Odessa, TX; great grandchild, Amos Gallagher; and one sister, Nancy (Emory) Elkins, Longmont, CO. In addition to her parents, Nel was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Elder; two sons, Paul E. “Buck” Elder II and Matthew Elder. Nel graduated from East Fairmont High School with the Class of 1953 and earned her diploma in nursing at Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She worked as a registered nurse for 54 years with the majority of her career at Fairmont General Hospital in the operating room. Nel married Paul in 1956 and was married for 55 years. She loved beach trips, reading, cooking, sports and being involved in her grandchildren’s lives. Her entire life was devoted to her family and caring for others. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 11:00 until the time of the memorial service at 1:00p with Rev. Ken Ramsey officiating. Inurnment will be private at the Pruntytown National Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in her name to the Taylor County Public Library, 200 Beech Street, Grafton WV 26354. A Service of the Donald G Ford Funeral Home

