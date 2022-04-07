Advertisement

Public Works changes Clarksburg intersection to 4-way stop

Officials said the intersection was changed in the interest of public safety.
stop sign
stop sign(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An intersection in Clarksburg has been changed to a 4-way stop.

Public Works changed the intersection at S. Chestnut St. and Camden St. to a 4-way stop, according to a Facebook post by the City of Clarksburg.

Officials are asking motorists to be aware that traffic traveling in either direction will now be required to stop at this intersection before continuing.

