Residents may return home after chemical spill evacuation

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents were able to return home after being evacuated due to a chemical spill on April 6.

Hazmat teams and other emergency responders were still on the scene of the incident at 8:30 p.m. that night.

A truck spilled around 4,000 gallons of chemicals outside of Farmington.

“The truck through either a faulty valve or some sort of malfunction. Began leaking Hydrochloric acid. The driver noticed it, pulled off, evacuated the truck, and called emergency services,” Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle explained.

Route 250, also known as Husky Highway, was closed due to the incident.

Riffle said there were several concerns about potential side effects related to this spill.

“It is my understanding that it is a skin, eye, a respiratory irritant. It is corrosive. They are concerned about possible contamination of a nearby stream,” he added.

However, Marion County Emergency Management said that they received no reports of chemicals in the water. The water was still checked for chemicals and came back negative.

