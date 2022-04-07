Advertisement

Ritchie County baseball tops Notre Dame 9-1

A strong first gives the Rebels their edge
Notre Dame falls 9-1 to Ritchie County baseball
Notre Dame falls 9-1 to Ritchie County baseball(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County traveled down to Frank Loria field to hit the diamond with Notre Dame.

A strong top of the first that featured seven runs from the Rebels was a huge factor in their 9-1 win.

Bryar Lamp was the only guy from Ritchie County to tally two runs, both Isaiah Lambert and Ayden Sellers had two RBIs.

Notre Dame is back at South Harrison, while the Rebels will host Doddridge, both set for Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed sign
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
stop sign
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
The community packs the Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Standing room only at Marion County Board of Education transfer hearings

Latest News

Mia Abruzzino signs with University of Findlay
Fairmont Senior’s Mia Abruzzino signs with University of Findlay Swimming
WVU baseball wins over Marshall 17-8
Mountaineers excel in the fourth and seventh innings to win over Marshall
Glenville State women's basketball
Glenville State celebrates women’s basketball national championship win
WVU Men's Soccer wins 3-0 over Dayton
WVU Men’s Soccer to play in the Sun Belt Conference