Ritchie County baseball tops Notre Dame 9-1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County traveled down to Frank Loria field to hit the diamond with Notre Dame.

A strong top of the first that featured seven runs from the Rebels was a huge factor in their 9-1 win.

Bryar Lamp was the only guy from Ritchie County to tally two runs, both Isaiah Lambert and Ayden Sellers had two RBIs.

Notre Dame is back at South Harrison, while the Rebels will host Doddridge, both set for Friday.

