Advertisement

This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows

MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – MagellanTV is looking for a true crime fanatic to take on a 24-hour True Crime marathon.

The streaming service company is willing to pay $100 an hour.

MagellanTV’s ideal candidate is someone who “can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and (doesn’t) flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

They would also have to be willing to stream true crime shows nonstop for 24 hours while documenting their experience on social media.

The candidate will have to watch 32 True Crime shows, with 48 hours given to complete the job tasks.

The chosen winner will receive $2,400 if the job requirements are completed and a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV.

Runner-ups will also get a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV, a $60 value.

If this sounds like the perfect job for you, visit MagellanTV’s website to apply.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid spill in Marion County
Sheriff | Student brings stolen handgun on school bus; two teens in custody
Closed sign
Morgantown restaurant closes its doors
stop sign
New traffic control measures in Morgantown will soon take effect
Joshua VanRennen
Man accused of shooting another man over ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Makenzie Howell
‘She knew she was going to die young’: Woman killed in crash after surviving liver transplant
Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate as the newest justice on the Supreme Court....
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
stop sign
Public Works changes Clarksburg intersection to 4-way stop
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing