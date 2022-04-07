Mr. William Ray Spatafore, 76 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born April 16, 1945, the son of the late Salvatore and Mary Mancina Spatafore. He was preceded in death by his first wife Linda Hickman Spatafore in 2006. They had celebrated forty years of marriage.

He is survived by his second wife Beckie Jenks Spatafore and they had celebrated thirteen years of marriage; two sons Samuel Spatafore and wife Denise and their children Antonio and Dominic, and William Spatafore II and his wife Lori and their children Nick and Bella; two daughters Julie Cava and husband Vincent and their children Amelia, Vincenzo and Gino and Valerie Lively and her husband Scott and their children Grant and Giulianna; Beckie’s two children David F. McCoy and Carrie Biddle and her husband Scott and their son Reid; four brothers Louis Spatafore and his wife Maria, Joseph Spatafore and his wife Joyce, John Spatafore and his wife Beverly and Samuel Spatafore and his wife Sherry; a brother-in-law Ronald Shull and many nephews and nieces. He was also preceded in death by a sister Mary Ann Shull.

Bill was a 1962 graduate of Notre Dame High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from Fairmont State College. Bill grew up helping his father with the family business, The Friendly Tavern. He left town with his wife Linda for a very brief time to teach industrial arts in Tiffin, Ohio. After a few short years, they returned back home to help out with the family business, Jack’s Friendly Furniture in Clarksburg. One of his joys in life was working with his brothers at Jack’s Friendly, engaging with the customers and many friends that would constantly visit the store.

He was blessed to travel to many destinations including visiting family multiple times in Italy and sightseeing in Alaska and relaxing in the Caribbean. Besides work, his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and grandchildren. His passion was always his family.

Bill loved the Lord and lived a life that showed it. He was known by all as a kind, patient and above all else, a selfless man. Bill never met a stranger. Every person in the world, to him, was just a friend he hadn’t met yet. He was a planner and manager of life who loved planning trips and attending his grandchildrens’ ball games, cheerleading events, recitals and parties. Even though Bill faced health challenges over the last few years, his hope and faith in Christ remained steadfast, and he will always be remembered for his love and support of his family and friends.

Friends will be received at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Friday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A Vigil Service will be celebrated on Friday at 7:30 PM. Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the church on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Father Walter Jagela presiding. The interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Clarksburg, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Spatafore family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

